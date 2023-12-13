'Diepsloot 5': Be wary of who you consider leaders, GP police warn community

Briefing the Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on Community Safety on Wednesday, Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the five men ran extortion rackets in the township disguised as community patrolling.

JOHANNESBURG - As hundreds of Diepsloot community members arrived at court to support the alleged vigilantes suspected of killing seven people, Gauteng police warned them to be wary of who they consider heroes.

Five Diepsloot men were expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The men are suspected to be behind the killing of seven people earlier in December in a suspected vigilante attack.

The bodies of the seven victims were found burnt and piled together in two separate locations in the township.

The community of Diepsloot came out in their numbers to support what they now call the ‘Diepsloot Five’.

The community of Diepsloot has showed up in their numbers to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to support five men who stand accused for the vigilante killing of seven people earlier this month. TCG pic.twitter.com/2fFuK9bYn6 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2023

Briefing the Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on Community Safety on Wednesday, Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the five men ran extortion rackets in the township disguised as community patrolling.

"We also call on the community to say know your leader, they must not just follow people because these people claim to be the leaders in the community, masquerading as leaders but also to find that these are also people behind the scenes committing these crimes."

READ: 'It's wrong': Family of 20-year-old killed in suspected Diepsloot mob attack

The matter was postponed to Wednesday for an identity parade and verification of residential addresses.

A date for a formal bail application was also expected to be set on Wednesday.