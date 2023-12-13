Crime fighting efforts in Cape Town bolstered with addition of new recruits

An additional 78 metro police officers and 35 traffic officers have been recruited by the city to join the police force.

CAPE TOWN - Crime fighting efforts in Cape Town have received a boost with the recent addition of more metro police and traffic officers.

The city has recruited an additional 78 metro police officers and 35 traffic officers to join the force.

The officers completed a year-long Crime Prevention and Road Traffic Law Enforcement training course.

Safety and security MMC JP Smith said he looks forward to their contribution, especially during the festive season.

"I want to congratulate the new recruits for reaching this milestone. While the enforcement environment is challenging, with many demands on our resources, I am confident that our training college has done everything necessary to ensure that these officers are ready for deployment and the task at hand."