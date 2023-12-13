CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months

The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) has cooled for the first time in three months, coming down from 5.9% in October to 5.5% in November.

Though some reprieve - it's still a bit away from the midpoint in the 3-6% target band, where the Reserve Bank prefers to anchor inflation.

Though analysts predicted a drop, the figure is still slightly above the median estimate by economists polled in a Bloomberg survey.

The drop in the November inflation reading comes after a sharp decline in the fuel price index.

This, in turn, led to a reduction in the annual rate for transport.

Despite the reprieve at the petrol pumps, Stats SA's Patrick Kelly said that other categories remain elevated.

"Annual inflation for food & non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to a four-month high of 9.0%."

The cost of household maintenance services, which include rates for plumbers and electricians, also reported a massive jump.

Kelly said that this category was only surveyed bi-annually.

"This category registered an annual rate of 7.4% in November, the highest rate since the current CPI series began in 2008."

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, rose marginally in the same period.