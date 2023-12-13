Go

Court sets aside parole board's March decision to refuse Donovan Moodley parole

Moodley is currently serving life in prison for the 2004 kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Leigh Matthews, having pleaded guilty to the crime in court.

Convicted killer Donovan Moodley appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on 29 November 2023 for his application to overturn the parole board's March decision to deny him an early release. Moodley was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2004 kidnapping and murder of Leigh Matthews. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
13 December 2023 10:46

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted killer Donovan Moodley has another chance at freedom after the High Court in Johannesburg set aside a parole board’s March decision to refuse him parole and ordered that a new hearing be convened before a new board.

Matthews was abducted from outside Bond University in Sandton in July that year and her body was found in a veld in south Johannesburg in the days that followed.

This despite her parents having paid a ransom of over R50,000 that was demanded.

Last January, Moodley applied for parole and was unsuccessful.

After turning to the courts, he managed to secure a new hearing this March.

He was, however, again unsuccessful and returned to court recently to try and convince a judge to review and set aside the board’s decision.

On Wednesday, Judge Stuart Wilson handed down judgment.

He’s once again found in Moodley’s favour.

He’s found as a result of the parole board’s treatment of Moodley’s legal representative at the March parole hearing, where he was only allowed to read out a pre-prepared written representation, "a fair hearing was impossible".

He’s also highlighted that a board member fell asleep during the hearing.

Moodley’s case has now been sent back to a new parole board to consider afresh, with the court ordering a new hearing be convened by no later than the end of March.

