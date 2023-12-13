Court sets aside parole board's March decision to refuse Donovan Moodley parole

Moodley is currently serving life in prison for the 2004 kidnap and murder of 21-year-old Leigh Matthews, having pleaded guilty to the crime in court.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted killer Donovan Moodley has another chance at freedom after the High Court in Johannesburg set aside a parole board’s March decision to refuse him parole and ordered that a new hearing be convened before a new board.

Matthews was abducted from outside Bond University in Sandton in July that year and her body was found in a veld in south Johannesburg in the days that followed.

This despite her parents having paid a ransom of over R50,000 that was demanded.

Last January, Moodley applied for parole and was unsuccessful.

After turning to the courts, he managed to secure a new hearing this March.

He was, however, again unsuccessful and returned to court recently to try and convince a judge to review and set aside the board’s decision.

On Wednesday, Judge Stuart Wilson handed down judgment.

He’s once again found in Moodley’s favour.

He’s found as a result of the parole board’s treatment of Moodley’s legal representative at the March parole hearing, where he was only allowed to read out a pre-prepared written representation, "a fair hearing was impossible".

He’s also highlighted that a board member fell asleep during the hearing.

Moodley’s case has now been sent back to a new parole board to consider afresh, with the court ordering a new hearing be convened by no later than the end of March.