COSATU WC calls on Nxesi to enforce ban on transporting of farmworkers on trucks

This follows a tragic truck accident where three farmworkers were killed and 70 others injured near Philadelphia on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in the Western Cape is once again calling on Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi to enforce the ban on the transportation of farmworkers on trucks.

This follows a tragic truck accident where three farmworkers were killed and 70 others injured near Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It's believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned while transporting workers from Wellington to Philadelphia.

A case of culpable homicide has since been opened.

READ: 'Devastating': WC mobility MEC says fatal truck crash 'unacceptable'

COSATU provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn: "The farm owner must take full responsibility for what happened and we're also calling on him to offer compensation to the families of the deceased and injured farmworkers.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured farmworkers."