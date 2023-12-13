Commercial farmers along Lesotho-Free State border reeling from stock theft

The SANDF has deployed dozens of troops to address border crimes near the Ladybrand and Maseru borders until March 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - Commercial farmers along the Lesotho borderline in the Free State are reeling from increasing levels of livestock theft that are carried out allegedly by Lesotho nationals who are crossing the borders illegally.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed dozens of troops to address crime near the Ladybrand and Maseru borders until March 2024.

This after some local farmers decided to take the law into their own hands, crossing into Lesotho illegally in attempts to recover their stolen cattle.

SANDF soldiers have recovered livestock worth over R1.7 million since October.

Ninety-five percent of land along the Lesotho border in Ladybrand is owned by commercial farmers and they are increasingly experiencing livestock theft allegedly by Lesotho nationals.

This is the most common border crime in the area which has left dozens of farmers disgruntled as they’ve resorted to taking matters into their own hands.

The SANDF’s Botshelo Phutiyagae said that troops have intercepted several attempts of cattle theft along the Lesotho border.

“They just take the cattle through the border and get them loaded onto the trucks. They target auction companies.”

The farmers are also reeling from farm attacks which they said are also allegedly carried out by Lesotho nationals.