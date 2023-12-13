Case against Rwandan-genocide accused postponed to 2024

The 62-year-old's matter was postponed to 16 February 2024 to determine whether the case would be heard at the magistrates, regional, or high court.

CAPE TOWN - Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema's case has been postponed in the Cape Town Magistrates Court to February 2024, to determine which court the matter will be heard in.

He made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday where he's facing 56 charges all related to immigration-related offences.

The Rwandan national had allegedly been living in South Africa under a false name for years before he was tracked down and arrested in Paarl in May.

The state told the court that all the investigations it needed to do have been completed.

The man believed to be the most wanted remaining fugitives of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, entered the courtroom on Wednesday surrounded by heavily armed South African Police Service members.

He was clutching his bible as he did at previous court appearances, however, there were no signs of his supporters as has been in the past.

His case has been postponed to 16 February 2024 to determine whether it would be heard at the magistrates, regional, or high court.

Kayishema is also facing an extradition case in the Western Cape High Court, where authorities seek to transfer him to a United Nations court in Arusha, Tanzania, to answer for his alleged involvement in the genocide.

The 62-year-old former police officer is accused of ordering the killing of 2,000 Tutsi people hiding inside a church and has been on the run for more than two decades.