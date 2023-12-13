Budget cuts would have a significant impact on GBV victims, says NPO

Western Cape NPOs were told that conditional grants from national government were set to be reduced by R642 million next year.

CAPE TOWN - The trauma is increasing and the funding is decreasing - that's the sentiment shared by gender-based violence NPO executive director, Bronwyn Moore.

Moore's statement comes after Western Cape NPOs were told that conditional grants from national government were set to be reduced by R642 million next year.

The announcement came just one day after the 16 days of activism campaign against gender-based violence ended on Sunday.

Moore said that the budget cuts would have a significant impact on GBV victims.

"I'm tired of hearing there's no money. It's just not spent correctly, especially in the GBV field."

She said that it was clear that government did not really care about curbing GBV.

"It appears that it's only #GBV when a woman is killed. Until then it appears that #GBV is lip service or just another way to misallocate funds."



The Department of Social Development is yet to answer Eyewitness News' queries for a response.