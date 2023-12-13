Accused in Kirsten Kluyts murder also charged with rape

Kluyts was found dead at an organised run in Sandton in October. A 21-year-old student was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The man arrested for Kirsten Kluyts’ murder has now also been charged with rape.

He’s appearing in the Alexandra Reginal Court to apply for bail on Wednesday and it’s now emerged that he’s facing additional charges.

State prosecutor Ayanda Bakana on Wednesday told the court the accused was now facing additional charges of rape and of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

As a result of the rape charge, the accused now cannot be named.

In the meantime, Bakana has also shed new light on the State’s case against the accused, saying they’re charging him with premeditated murder and that CCTV footage showed him following Kluyts that day and trying to hide her clothes in a nearby drain afterward.

She was naked when she was found, with Bakana further revealing her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and pressure to the neck.

The accused's counsel, Advocate Itumeleng Masako, meanwhile complained that this was the first time they were hearing of the additional charges and further, he challenged the State's contention that the bail application should proceed in terms of Schedule 6.

Nonetheless, the court has ruled that it should.