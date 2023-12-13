A knight's tale: It's a cut and thrust world for Gauteng sword fighting club

Similar to Olympic fencing, Esprit de Combat teaches fencing, but using historical European fighting techniques derived from treatises written by ancient masters of the craft.

JOHANNESBURG - Fancy a modern day joust? It's more possible than you'd think, thanks to a club in Pretoria making fighting displays of old a sport.

Participants can train in different sword-fighting martial arts and then compete to earn a higher level within the club. Newcomers start off as initiates and later progress to becoming a squire and finally a knight.

The rules of combat are fairly simple: The goal is to deal your opponent a blow that would have killed them had the swords been steel and not plastic.

Esprit de Combat members during a sparring session. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

During a bout, two participants, and in some events multiple fighters, will compete by attempting to cut their opponent down, racking up points for each hit on different areas of the body. The fighter who dealt the most damaging blows wins the fight, and will be able to progress with their rank in the club.

The points are awarded by a referee who determines the value of each blow dealt during a bout.

The club, started by Emilio Singh in 2017, caters for those with an interest in the martial art, but also those who just enjoy the sport and historical aspects of sword fighting.

The physical aspect of battles is highly demanding, with each fighter wearing layers of protective gear similar to what is worn during a fencing match.

Esprit de Combat members in full gear ahead of a sparring session. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Participants usually end their bouts covered in sweat and gasping for air.

Equipment such as swords, shields, and protective gear are often imported, as it isn't made locally, making starting out with this sport very expensive.

Luckily, joining Esprit de Combat is totally free, and the club will provide you with basic equipment to start with giving more people access to start out with this sport.