5 men accused of killing 7 people in Diepsloot vigilante attack to stay in jail

RANDBURG - The five Diepsloot men accused of killing seven people in an alleged vigilante attack will spend another week behind bars after one of the suspect’s address could not be verified.

The "Diepsloot five", as they have now been dubbed, made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They stand accused of stoning to death seven young men and torching their bodies on 1 December.

Five badly burnt bodies were found piled together at Extension 12 and two found at Extension 13.

The State prosecutor said that it could not verify the residential address of accused number five.

An identity parade in the case is yet to be conducted, meaning the media cannot name the accused or show their faces.

The matter has been adjourned to 18 December to finalise the outstanding address and set a date for formal bail applications.

The partner of one of the accused said that she and her three children were struggling with their breadwinner behind bars.

"I’m not feeling very well at this moment, I feel powerless to do anything. The man of the house has been locked inside and that has been affecting the children psychologically and I have been left alone to deal with the children alone. Also he’s employed and I’m not."

She said that she hopes the bail applications can be fast-tracked.