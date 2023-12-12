WC Health Dept unveils festive season readiness plans

With emergency medical services expecting to respond to an average of 60,000 calls in the province between 15 December and 15 January, officials say readiness plans are in place to ensure rapid response.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has this week unveiled her department's festive season readiness plans.

Every year, the department prepares for increased trauma and emergency incidents associated with the festive season.

Officials say this entails ensuring that emergency centres and the emergency medical services (EMS) are well-equipped to manage the period of increased demand.

The province's health and wellness department says facilities have already started decreasing elective procedures to allow for the reallocation of sufficient resources to emergency centres for the anticipated increase in medical and trauma incidents.

Among several measures being implemented to ensure that resources are optimally available over this period, ambulances and rescue vehicles will be strategically placed along major highways notorious for major road traffic incidents.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has appealed to residents to be responsible during their celebrations this festive season.