V&A Waterfront 'choosing commerce over compassion' with fireworks display - SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's deeply disappointed in the V&A Waterfront's decision to host a fireworks display as part of its New Year's celebrations.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's deeply disappointed in the V&A Waterfront's decision to host a fireworks display as part of its New Year's celebrations.

The organisation says this move disregards the welfare of animals in the area, especially the vulnerable seabird species and protected Cape Fur seals.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA's Belinda Abraham: "The hosting of a fireworks display as part of their New Year's celebration, the V&A Waterfront has reneged on their 2020 commitment to humane celebrations, they're choosing commerce over compassion and that's really sad."

Abraham says the SPCA is urging the V&A Waterfront to reconsider and show genuine concern for animals and the environment by cancelling their planned fireworks display.

"Their decision directly impacts on the seals and the wild birds that call the Waterfront home and ironically, V&A actively promoted the presence of wild animals at the Waterfront as a way to draw visitors and they've called on visitors to respect them and this is such a contradiction. Their compassion for animals appears to be subject to change in accordance with whatever approach makes them the most money."

Meanwhile, the V&A Waterfront says the midnight fireworks celebration happens once a year, shared by visitors and locals, in a safe and designated area in the Waterfront.

It says, in order to minimise the impact, the display is limited to no more than five minutes, as part of the night’s entertainment.

It's pleading with people who have animals to note the time and to ensure that their pets are protected for the short duration of the fireworks.