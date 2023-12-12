Tweaking of Political Party Funding Act will accommodate independent candidates

The amendments follow the original constitutional challenge brought by the New Nation Movement in 2020 that independent candidates be allowed to contest provincial and national elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Political Party Funding Act is set to be overhauled to accommodate the inclusion of independent candidates.

Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday received its first briefing on the myriad of amendments that are being proposed, and which are aimed at curbing the funding of political parties or individuals for illegal benefit.

The amendments follow the original constitutional challenge brought by the New Nation Movement in 2020 that independent candidates be allowed to contest provincial and national elections.

The Electoral Matters Amendment Bill introduces several changes to the Political Party Funding Act which was passed by Parliament in 2018.

READ: Outa wants amendments to Political Party Funding Act

It will require that, like political parties, independent candidates will have to declare their donations, and their donors will have to do the same.

The Bill also makes it a punishable offence for money to be donated to an individual in the hope of securing a tender or other benefit.

Home Affairs Chief Legal Advisor Phelelani Khumalo said this amendment is in response to recommendations made by the state capture inquiry.

"Section 10 prohibits a member of a political party from receiving any donation in their private capacity for any reason whatsoever."

The Bill will also empower the electoral commission to refuse funding if it suspects it’s the proceeds of a crime.

The commission will also be empowered to determine the formula according to which funds are to be allocated to independent candidates.

Presidential powers will also be broadened to determine the acceptable limit for donations.