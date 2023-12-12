Three farmworkers killed, scores injured in deadly Western Cape truck crash

It is believed the truck transporting the workers overturned on Occultdale Road while making its way to a nearby farm.

CAPE TOWN - Three farmworkers have been killed and 70 others injured in a truck accident near Philadelphia in the Western Cape.

It is believed the truck driver lost control of the vehicle while transporting the workers, causing it to overturn on Occultdale Road while the group were travelling to a nearby farm.

The provincial transport department said police and medical teams were still at the scene, gathering more information.

The stretch between Adderley Road and the R304 has been closed until further notice.

Billy Claasen from the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation spoke to CapeTalk's Clarence Ford from the scene.

He described the accident as tragic.

"It is a very small truck, and the bodies of the deceased are still on the scene. The other people have been transported, one has been airlifted to a hospital by a helicopter, and two others by an ambulance. The others have slight injuries and they have been taken to a nearby hospital."

Western Cape police have opened a case of culpable homicide.