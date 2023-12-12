Socio-economic issues biggest contributors to rising crime in Diepsloot - SAPS

On Tuesday, members of the SAPS gave a presentation to the Gauteng legislature committee on community safety on their interventions to curb crime in the troubled township.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say socio-economic issues including poverty, alcohol and drug abuse are the biggest contributors to the escalation of crime in Diepsloot.

Earlier in December, the badly burnt bodies of seven young men were found piled together in Diepsloot in a suspected vigilante attack.

Johannesburg district commissioner, Max Masha, said that police needed government to help address the underlying issues in the community in the north of Joburg.

"The Gauteng Liquor Board to regulate the high number of liquor outlets and liquor compliance, the Gauteng Gambling Board to assist with illegal gambling machines in taverns, spaza shops and supermarkets, the Department of Human Settlements to formalise the area, the Department of Education to strengthen security at the schools, the Department of Social Development to address socio-economic aspects, the Department of Home Affairs to improve border control."