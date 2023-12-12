SASSA, Postbank phasing out cash grant payments at post offices, pay points

Physical cash payment points will be phased out as part of a broader strategy by SASSA and Postbank to improve the quality of cash withdrawal services for social grant recipients.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and Postbank are phasing out the payment of grants in cash at post offices and pay points.

SASSA and Postbank announced that, as part of a broader strategy to improve the quality of cash withdrawal services for social grant recipients, physical cash payment points (CPPs) will be phased out.

Postbank spokesperson, Bongani Diako, said the process will start in January and end in March 2023.

“From then onwards, SASSA beneficiaries will be collecting their money at any of our available channels, that includes the ATMs or any place that accepts a bank card or offers cash-back functionality.”

Diako also assured beneficiaries that SASSA Gold Cards would remain operational beyond December.