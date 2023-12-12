Question of liquidating ANC 'is really far-fetched', says party's Gwen Ramokgopa

The party's treasurer-general's comments come against the backdrop of threats from events company, Ezulweni Investments, which has been locked in a protracted legal battle with the ANC over R150 million it says it’s owed for marketing material for the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has described the prospect of liquidating the governing party as far-fetched.

Her comments come against the backdrop of threats from events company, Ezulweni Investments, which has been locked in a protracted legal battle with the ANC over R150 million it says it’s owed for marketing material for the 2019 elections.

ALSO READ:

•Ramaphosa hasn't offered to mediate in dispute between ANC, Ezulweni - Mbalula

• Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change'

• ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract

• ANC ‘categorically’ denies it's 'broke', says it's meeting financial obligations

Ramokgopa has again denied allegations that the ANC is facing bankruptcy.

"The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability, it’s a legal matter."

She further insists the notion of liquidating the ANC is a fanciful one.

"As I've indicated the ANC has really recovered quite significantly. It’s not about paying the creditors. We have fully now paid SARS, we have fully paid our overdraft. We are not, as yet, where we want to be but the question of liquidation is really far-fetched."