Police to clamp down on tavern crime hotspots in Diepsloot over festive season

In a presentation to the Gauteng Legislature Committee on Community Safety on Tuesday, police said there are 147 taverns in Diepsloot along with eight off-site liquor establishments.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have pinpointed the high number of taverns and liquor outlets in Diepsloot as a major contributor to crime.

The police have called for the Gauteng Liquor board to strengthen regulation and compliance in these places.

Statistics from police show that crime in Dieploot is usually high over weekends, with taverns being well-known crime hotspots.

Johannesburg District Commissioner Max Masha said drug and alcohol abuse remained a huge issue in Diepsloot.

"The liquor outlets are the highest, they don't have any competition. And we think those liquor outlets are contributing to some of our crime that is happening over the weekends. When people are supposed to be relaxing, that is when they are hurting each other."

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said hotspot areas like Diepsloot have been assigned extra capacity for this festive period.