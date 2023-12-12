Police hunting suspect in murder of Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson

Lulama Dinginto - widely known as Goofy - was serving as the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu community policing forum at the time of her death.

CAPE TOWN - Police continue to hunt the gunman responsible for the murder of Gugulethu community policing forum deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto.

Dinginto - widely known as Goofy - was serving as the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu community policing forum at the time of her death.

She was gunned down inside her home in the early hours of Sunday morning and it appears her cellphones had been taken.

While it’s being alleged that Dinginto had received threats just days before her death, Western Cape Police Commissioner Tembisile Patekile said that an investigation would determine whether or not the community activist and crime fighter was killed in a hit.

"Goofy was sleeping at her home and about 3 o' clock in the morning, people heard (other) people calling her name and it appears she would have opened the door...and they heard some shots. Whether it was a hit or the motive was house robbery, that will be determined by the investigation but what bothers us, is the time."

Patekile has issued a stern warning to Dinginto's killer.

"What we are wanting is to arrest and track down those perpetrators and find them and that's what we are looking at and we are saying to that person, either you bring yourself in or we are going to find you."