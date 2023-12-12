Parly committee begins another hearing into 3 EFF MPs despite party protests

The hearings into the MPs, who pleaded not guilty to contempt of Parliament for disrupting the president's questions session in August 2022, began in Parliament on Monday after more than a year.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Powers and Privileges Committee started another disciplinary hearing into three Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament (MPs), despite protests from the party.

The hearings into the MPs, Ntombovuyo Mente, Nazier Paulsen, and Khanya Ceza, kicked off in Parliament on Monday after more than a year.

They pleaded not guilty to contempt of Parliament for disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa's questions session in August in 2022.

The EFF also accused the committee of playing prosecutor and judge.

The hearings kicked off after the Western Cape High Court dismissed the EFF's urgent application to make Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula give evidence.

Initiator, Advocate Tanya Golden, told the hearing that they didn't need Mapisa-Nqakula to prove the case against the MPs.

“I do not need the Speaker in my view to prove the charges.”

But the EFF's legal representative, Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto, questioned the process.

“Our view is that it is not in line with the Constitution, certainly not in spirit and in purport to have political opponents playing witness, prosecutor, and judge in a matter of their political opponents.”

Ka-Siboto added that his clients were participating in the proceedings "under protest".