Parly arson-accused Zandile Mafe to be treated at psychiatric hospital

Mafe was on Monday declared unfit to stand trial by Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus, whose ruling aligned with a panel of experts who found him incapable of understanding court proceedings.

CAPE TOWN - Zandile Mafe, the man accused of setting fire to the Parliamentary buildings in January 2022, will now be treated at a psychiatric hospital.

Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus declared him unfit to stand trial on Monday following an inquiry into his mental health.

He was found incapable of understanding court proceedings by a panel of experts.

He was sent for mental evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda, where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The team of experts also found that Mafe showed symptoms of paranoia and delusion.

Mafe will now be kept at Pollsmoor Prison's hospital wing until a bed is secured for him at one of the psychiatric hospitals.

However, Mafe refused to be sent to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town and demanded to be sent elsewhere.

Judge Nathan Erasmus delivered his judgment on Monday.

"Mr Mafe is not capable of understanding the proceedings, so, as to make a proper defence, my finding is in concurrence with the experts. It's a finding of not fit to stand trial."

The defence plans to appeal the court's finding.