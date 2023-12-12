One of Senzo Meyiwa murder-accused nabbed on drug, ammunition charges

A relaxed and calm-looking Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya entered the dock in court on Tuesday, where he sat through an almost two-hour-long judgment while evidence against him was recounted.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tembisa Magistrates Court has convicted one of Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers on charges of possession of drugs and the illegal possession of ammunition.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was arrested for dealing in drugs in March of 2019 in Tembisa, where he lived, but was released.

He was later charged for nine bullets found in his shack a year later while he was being re-arrested.

Magistrate Jerome Josephs recounted the evidence presented before him, including how police caught Sibiya with 10 bags of heroin, which he apparently confirmed to be the street drug nyaope, and R500 from his sales.

But during the trial, Sibiya denied ever being caught with drugs.

Sibiya also presented multiple versions of the live rounds of ammunition found in his shack, all of which were dismissed by the magistrate.

While his sentencing on this matter was postponed to next month, whatever sentence he is handed will be added to the 12-year term he is currently serving for the attempted murder of a woman who he shot more than 10 times.