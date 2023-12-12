Curbing Diepsloot crime: No streelights, roads a danger to patrolling police

The township’s police station commander said Diepsloot had a number of informal areas with no roads or streetlights, which posed a danger and challenge to law enforcement.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said the poor environmental design of Diepsloot makes it difficult for effective patrolling.

The township’s police station commander Koena Moichela said Diepsloot had a number of informal areas with no roads or streetlights, which posed a danger to law enforcement.

Moichela was addressing the Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on community safety about interventions police have taken to curb crime in Diepsloot.

On 1 December, seven young boys suspected of being responsible for a number of petty crimes in the area were killed and their bodies torched in an alleged vigilante attack.

Moichela said staffing and equipment capacity was also an issue for police.

"Diepsloot in terms of environmental design is not friendly to policing. In terms of visible policing itself, the people who are killing others in Diepsloot, I refer to them as beasts. We are faced with a beast which is heartless; no regard for the law. It is important we fund and invest in our intelligence,” said Moichela.