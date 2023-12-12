Multi-Party Charter participation doesn't take away independence - IFP

Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa said during day one of the IFP’s policy conference that although they would contest the 2024 elections alone, they weren’t opposed to a coalition.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said its participation in the Multi-Party Charter does not claim its independence.

This was said by party president Velenkosini Hlabisa during the IFP’s policy conference which kicked off on Tuesday.

He said the party would contest the 2024 general elections alone.

But, Hlabisa maintained they weren’t opposed to a coalition.

_Eyewitness News _understands that some IFP officials and its youth brigade are against the IFP being part of the multiparty charter.

Some said it clashes with their National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution to not be in any agreement with any party before the elections.

But Hlabisa maintains working with other parties is nothing new.

“The IFP is no stranger to coalitions. We have worked with other parties for decades, seeking common goals. Prince Buthelezi himself taught us to always engage across political boundaries, to build bridges and to find common ground."

Closed sessions are currently underway, with various commissions holding talks.