Multi-award-winning SA musician Zahara passes away

Jacques Nelles | Multi-award-winning AfroPop star Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkututana has passed away. The news of her passing was confirmed by Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa. In a late-night tweet, the minister said he was very saddened by the passing of the singer and expressed his deepest condolences to her family and the South African music industry.