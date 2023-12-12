Go

Michael Bublé's 'Higher Tour' postponed

In a social media post, Big Concerts announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé's shows scheduled for April in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa have been postponed.

Michael Buble. Picture: Instagram
Michael Buble. Picture: Instagram
12 December 2023 09:17

JOHANNESBURG - It appears that South African fans will have to wait a little longer to see Michael Bublé perform after his Higher Tour was postponed.

In a social media post, Big Concerts announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé's shows scheduled for April in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa have been postponed.

As part of his Higher Tour, Bublé was supposed to make appearances in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA