Michael Bublé's 'Higher Tour' postponed

In a social media post, Big Concerts announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé's shows scheduled for April in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa have been postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - It appears that South African fans will have to wait a little longer to see Michael Bublé perform after his Higher Tour was postponed.

We will share the rescheduled dates as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/RhPGOiDAIY ' BIG Concerts (@BigConcerts) December 12, 2023

As part of his Higher Tour, Bublé was supposed to make appearances in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024.