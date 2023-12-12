Michael Bublé's 'Higher Tour' postponed
In a social media post, Big Concerts announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé's shows scheduled for April in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa have been postponed.
JOHANNESBURG - It appears that South African fans will have to wait a little longer to see Michael Bublé perform after his Higher Tour was postponed.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa have been postponed.
As part of his Higher Tour, Bublé was supposed to make appearances in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024.
