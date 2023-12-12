Meyiwa trial: Magistrate dismisses 'outrageous' claims by alleged killer

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya was convicted on Tuesday of possession of drugs and ammunition in the Tembisa Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The magistrate in the matter against one of Senzo Meyiwa’s alleged killers has dismissed as outrageous his claims on why he believes he was arrested.

These are charges dating back to 2019 and 2020.

Sibiya is one of five men charged with the footballer’s murder in Vosloorus in October 2014.

He was initially arrested in March 2019 for having 10 bags of nyaope by constables who were patrolling in Tembisa where he lived.

He was released and then rearrested in May 2020, when police found live rounds of ammunition in his shack.

This was the same day that he allegedly confessed to Senzo Meyiwa’s murder and signed a confession statement at the Diepkloof Police Station.

During his judgement, Magistrate Jerome Josephs recounted how Sibiya denied ever having drugs or even ammunition, and said he was arrested only to be questioned for Meyiwa’s murder.

"The court finds this explanation to be outrageous for the mere fact that the unit that Constables Mudau and Baloyi were had nothing to do with the Meyiwa case."

As Sibiya awaits sentencing next month, Josephs wished him a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year while behind bars.