Mapisa-Nqakula removing EFF MPS from Parly was illegal, says party

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament (MPs) charged with contempt of Parliament said Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their physical removal.

EFF chairperson Ntombovuyo Mente faced cross-examination on Tuesday in the Powers and Privileges Committee about her removal from the house in August last year.

Mente and two other EFF MPs were ejected from the chamber for disobeying the Speaker and disrupting the sitting.

Their disciplinary hearing continued on Tuesday in Parliament.

EFF MP Ntombovuyo Mente faced several questions from the initiator in the hearing about why she refused to obey the Speaker’s orders during the sitting.

Mente said rules were not applied fairly, and that Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula failed to explain what she was accused of saying.

"I have no obligation of standing up in the house and taking illegal and unlawful instruction from the Speaker. The conduct of the Speaker on that day was very much illegal, because she ought to have asked what is it that you have said."

National Assembly Secretary Masibulele Xaso earlier told the committee that the Speaker merely applied the rules on the day, and didn’t act emotionally.