'It’s all systems go' for IFP national policy conference, says party's Hlengwa

The party’s two-day event is expected to sharpen its policy offering ahead of the upcoming general elections, where it hopes to regain control of KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is set to hold its national policy conference in Empangeni, north of KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

The two-day event comes just months after the passing of the party’s founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The IFP, which has been on an upward trajectory in KwaZulu-Natal, is hoping to regain control of the province come 2024’s general elections.

READ MORE:

The IFP will, over the next two days, sharpen its policy offering ahead of the upcoming general elections.

It was meant to deliberate over its position documents in October but postponed it due to the September passing of Buthelezi.

Some of the topics on the agenda include the state of the economy, governance, justice and security, as well as social services.

IFP’s spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said the party was ready for the event.

“It’s all systems go, and we are looking at a conference that is going to deliver on its mandate. Of course, the policy decisions we take here are forming the basis of the manifesto, which will be launched by the IFP in March 2024.”

The IFP is in charge of several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and is hoping to use this as a springboard towards a 2024 victory in the province.