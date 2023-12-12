High number of political parties due to people losing faith in ANC - analyst

The IEC warned that 2024’s ballot might be the longest in South Africa's post-democratic history due to the high number of registered political parties.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts agreed with Fikile Mbalula that the emergence of new parties was a coordinated attempt to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from power, but said, however, that that was how democracy worked.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) warned that 2024’s ballot might be the longest in South Africa's post-democratic history due to the high number of registered political parties.

The latest member to join the already crammed political arena is former ANC member and businessman, Roger Jardine.

READ: ANC on the verge of losing power, says Mavuso Msimang as he quits party

The research director at the University of South Africa's (UNISA) Democracy and Governance Programme, Professor Lesiba Teffo, said the high number of political parties was a result of people losing faith in the ANC.

"Remember, all these parties once upon a time, their leadership belonged to the ANC, and all the supporters, in the main, who are supporting these new parties yesteryear, they were the supporters of the ANC. Mbalula should ask the question that says, ‘what have we done wrong to enable the environment to yield so many political parties?’"

Meanwhile, the Political Science and Public Policy lecturer at Tshwane University of Technology, Dr Levy Ndou, said all political parties contesting elections had an ambition to remove the current administration.

"If the ANC has to lose elections, they will lose elections based on what they know. People don't want corruption, people want service delivery, people want electricity. So, it will not only be about parties being formed."