Gold One says ‘sit-in or hostage situation’ won’t make it ‘overturn dismissals'

AMCU supporters are accused of trying to force the mine to reinstate 74 workers, axed in October for staging an illegal strike, by blockading the mine shaft, trapping almost 500 workers underground in a protracted labour dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - Troubled mine, Gold One, said it would not be bullied into reinstating 74 workers axed for staging an illegal strike in October as the second hostage drama at the mine came to an end.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) supporters are accused of trying to strong-arm the company by blockading the mine shaft, trapping almost 500 workers underground in a protracted labour dispute.

They want the mine to fast-track the recognition of AMCU and to ditch disciplinary procedures where workers are charged with staging the October strike.

While miners resurfaced for the first time in four days on Monday, tensions at the gold mine in Springs are expected to continue.

The mine’s head of legal, Ziyaad Hassam, said more dismissals were imminent.

“We made it clear that that position won’t be changed through a sit-in or a hostage situation. There is an internal appeal process that anyone dissatisfied with the outcome is availed to.

“If they’re still unhappy with that process, the route of the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration] is still available, but a sit-in or a hostage situation is not going to be the route to overturn those dismissals.”