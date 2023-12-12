GBV NPOs lament govt decision to cut social development budget

The Western Cape Department of Social Development this week told NPOs that conditional grants from the national government are set to be reduced by R642.2 million next year.

CAPE TOWN - Gender-based violence (GBV) NPOs are lamenting the national government's decision to cut the provincial budget for social development.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development this week told NPOs that conditional grants from the national government are set to be reduced by R642.2 million next year.

This comes just as the 16 days of activism campaign against gender-based violence ended on Sunday.

GBV NPO community cohesion is run by executive director Bronwyn Moore.

She said the victims would suffer the most.

"The impact of this pending austerity is that thousands of victims who are receiving professional services from highly specialised social workers at no charge will not receive services, and this has substantial emotional and psychological implications for our victims and their families."

Chairperson of Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement, Delene Roberts, said shelters are already struggling with subsidised funding.

"This has now created more stress and frustration in an already stressful environment due to limited funding. The impact is that shelters will definitely have to close doors, unless the government considers the fact that the femicide rate will increase drastically."



Roberts said about 100 members of staff working for the shelter movement will also lose their jobs.