From peace to traffic: 'Amapanyaza' officers get an upgrade

Department of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the decision to change the legal status of Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens came after consultation with government’s security cluster.

JOHANNESBURG - 'Amapanyaza', formally known as the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, now have the same legal status as provincial traffic officers.

The Department of Justice announced that Minister Ronald Lamola had upgraded their wardens from peace officers to traffic officers.

Earlier this year, the Gauteng government trained about 6,000 formerly unemployed young people to become wardens to assist police with the rising crime in the province.

The training was about three months long, which drew criticism from policing experts.

The wardens were the brainchild of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and had been informally named after him.

“After conducting a thorough analysis of the applicable legal frameworks, it was determined that for the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens to exercise peace officer powers, they must assume the same legal status as Gauteng Provincial traffic officers,” Phiri explained.

“Provincial traffic officers currently carry out their duties within the ambit of their peace officer designation, supported by the necessary legal framework. The government is determined to take every possible measure to prevent crime and safeguard the well-being of our neighbourhoods."