From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023

What a year it's been!

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about trending news on the web.

Listen below (skip to 2:56).

Google has released its 'Year in Search' overview, which showcases the most-searched topics across various categories over the past year.

If you've turned to Google in the past year, most of these shouldn't come as a surprise.

South Africa

People:

1. Thabo Bester

2. Cyan Boujee

3. Nadia Nakai

4. Dr Nandipha Magudumana

5. Andrew Tate

RELATED: (WATCH) Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music

Athletes:

1. Springboks

2. Siya Kolisi

3. Bongi Mbonambi

4. Faf de Klerk

5. Eben Etzebeth

RELATED: (WATCH) Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

Global

News:

1. War in Israel and Gaza

2. Titanic submarine

3. Turkey earthquake

4. Hurricane Hilary

5. Hurricane Idalia

RELATED: Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

People:

1. Damar Hamlin

2. Jeremy Renner

3. Andrew Tate

4. Kylian Mbappé

5. Travis Kelce

RELATED: Jeremy Renner (Hawkey) in ICU after suffering 'traumatic, blunt chest trauma'

Passings:

1. Matthew Perry

2. Tina Turner

3. Sinéad O'Connor

4. Ken Block

5. Jerry Springer

RELATED: Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83)

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023