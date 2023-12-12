EFF MPs were removed on the basis of rules, not emotions, Parly hears

The EFF again questioned the rationale behind the physical ejection of its members from the National Assembly, as a disciplinary hearing into the August 2022 incident continues.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso has said Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula acted on the rules and not on emotions when she ordered the removal of three Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members of Parliament (MPs) last year.

Xaso added that Mapisa-Nqakula’s decisions could not be questioned by MPs in the house.

The disciplinary hearing of the three EFF MPs continued on Tuesday, with Xaso being cross examined in the powers and privileges committee about the incident in August last year.

ALSO READ:

- Parly committee begins another hearing into 3 EFF MPs despite party protests

The EFF again questioned the rationale behind the physical ejection of its members from the National Assembly.

Xaso was questioned by the EFF legal team, as well as MPs, who also questioned him about the Speaker’s attitude on the day when she ordered the removal of MPs Ntombovuyo Mente, Nazier Paulsen, and Khanya Ceza.

"Was the ruling based on emotions or rules? I can only speak of what I know, that the rulings that were made we based on the rules," said Xaso.

The EFF’s legal representative is expected to call his own witnesses to give evidence in defence of the MPs. The hearing ends on Thursday.