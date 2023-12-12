DreamWorks' 'Find The Fun' is coming to Johannesburg this festive season

The animation company and Mall of Africa announced that the kids and family channel's first-ever activation in South Africa will be held from 13 December.

JOHANNESBURG - For DreamWorks fans, fantasies may well become reality this festive season!

DreamWorks and Mall of Africa have announced that the animation company's "Find the Fun," the kids' and family channel's first-ever activation in South Africa, will be held at the mall from December 13 to 23.

Kids based in Johannesburg will be given a once-in-a-lifetime chance to interact with their favorite shows and characters during the holiday season.

Award-winning original television shows like Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and The Boss Baby: Back in Business are available on the channel. Across 100 countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, DreamWorks is currently accessible in 13 languages.

Little guests can test their balance on cloud stepping-stones from How to Train Your Dragon, trail and slide down a _Trolls _rainbow, play on mini trampolines and DreamWorks-inspired hopscotch, enjoy a face cut-out wall and a soft play area, and win prizes by participating in thrilling daily games.