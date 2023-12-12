Diepsloot 'vigilante' murder victims allegedly ran an extortion racket

A group of seven men was allegedly killed by a community forum, who accused them of being behind a spate of crimes in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said the men arrested for the vigilante murder of seven people in Diepsloot were allegedly running an extortion racket in the township.

On the first of December, the badly burnt bodies of seven young men were found in extension 12 and 13.

On Tuesday, police briefed the Gauteng legislature committee on community safety on their interventions in Diepsloot.

“We have done the profile of those ones, their criminal CVs are not impressive, and it clearly shows the people who are driving this thing are themselves criminals, because they know for them to commit crime, they need to create a chaotic situation."

Last week, police arrested five men for the alleged vigilante attack.

A large number of community members showed up to court to support them during their first appearance, however, Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said these men are not heroes.

"The suspected vigilantes are set to appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court [on Wednesday] for their formal bail applications," said Mawela.