'Devastating': WC mobility MEC says fatal truck crash 'unacceptable'

Three farmworkers died and 70 others were injured when a truck transporting them from Wellington to Philadelphia overturned.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie has described the fatal truck accident near Philadelphia as devastating.

Police believe the truck driver lost control of the vehicle - and a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

It's been almost two weeks since the province launched its festive season road safety plan.

Mackenzie said the results thus far were not good when it came to crashes and fatalities.

"It is unacceptable that men, women and children, are still transported in unsafe conditions and drivers take needless risks. There'll be serious consequences for those flouting the rules of the road and putting lives at risk."

Mackenzie has expressed his condolences to the deceased, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"It is devastating that despite all our significant efforts to save lives on our province's roads, this incident happened."