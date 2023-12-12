'Destruction plan': Opposition, govt mull how to save the Post Office

A business rescue plan accepted by creditors last week came under fire from opposition parties in Parliament on Tuesday, but government has ruled out privatising the bankrupt entity.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele has conceded that some of the issues which have led to the demise of the Post Office were avoidable.

But he ruled out privatising the bankrupt entity.

A business rescue plan accepted by creditors last week however came under fire from opposition parties in Parliament on Tuesday.

They said it would not save the Post Office in the long term.

Gungubele said too many of society’s most vulnerable people depended on the Post Office to shut it down.

The institution also plays a pivotal role for postal services in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, he added.

"Some of the omissions are clearly issues that were avoidable, which are underlying reasons that made SAPO [South African Post Office] go down."

But opposition parties slammed a plan that will see creditors get between 12 and 18 cents in the rand in compensation for the R10 billion they are owed.

"What we’ve been told here and presented with here is not a business rescue plan. It’s a business destruction plan. It’s an obituary of the Post Office," said the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Sinawo Thambo.

"There’s no way that the Post Office has any chance of any survival, or even maintaining the illusion of a post office, without the intervention of the private sector," said the Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone.

But business rescue practitioners point out that 75% of creditors have accepted the proposal - and the plan would save jobs.

It does however require a state bailout of R3.8 billion.