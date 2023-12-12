Curtains are back up for the theatrical Momo's Magical Adventures

Sandton City announced on social media on Monday that Momo's Magical Adventures shows have returned, after briefly being put on hold due to water shortages in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - After being put on hold due to water limitations in the Sandton Central Precinct, Momo's Magical Adventures is back in operation.

Sandton City announced on social media on Monday that Momo's Magical Adventures shows have returned, and that the city is prepared to immerse young audiences in a mystical and delightful world throughout the holiday season.

The theatrical production kicked off on 8 December, and was expected to run until 7 January 2024. The production, produced by the visionary Lyall Ramsden and directed creatively by Kirsten Harris, with music composed by James Bassingthwaighte, is sure to be a sensational sensory journey.

Paired with Vallery Groenewald's creative design, and Nerine Pienaar's stunning costume designs, Owen Lonzar's choreography will be the tree topper for this festive production.

Live performances will run at 10:30am, 12:30pm, 3:30pm and 5:30pm every day.

Tickets are now on sale for R50 each. For more information, click here.