ConCourt expected to rule on challenge to Refugees Act

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is set to rule on a challenge to the Refugees Act on Tuesday.

The case was brought by the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and aims to have the court declare sections of the act unconstitutional, which leaves asylum seekers deemed to have abandoned their asylum applications if they don’t renew their visas within a month of the expiry date.

In February, the Western Cape High Court upheld the challenge.

The Constitutional Court has to give the ruling its thumbs up before it can take effect, though.

The Scalabrini Centre maintains that the sections in question means that people with valid refugee claims risk being returned to countries where they face "death, torture, sexual violence and other forms of prosecution without the substance of their asylum claims having been assessed".

The centre argues further that these sections are irrational and arbitrary in that they "serve no legitimate government purpose and penalise asylum seekers not for their own conduct but for obstacles, delays and difficulties beyond their control".

It says they are not reasonable and justifiable and that they violate international law.

The application for confirmation was heard in August and was not opposed.

Judgment is expected at 10AM on Tuesday morning.