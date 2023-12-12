Cabinet approves bill for tabling in Parly to create holding company for SOEs

The National State Enterprises Bill will consolidate all the state’s shareholdings in state-owned enterprises in the state asset management company.

CAPE TOWN - A bill that will establish a holding company under which state-owned companies will operate has finally been approved for tabling in Parliament.

Cabinet has given the go-ahead for the legislative process to begin on the National State Enterprises Bill, that will eventually see the Department of Public Enterprises being done away with.

South Africa wants to follow the model used in Malaysia and Singapore for the governance and management of its parastatals.

It will also remove the prerogative of ministers to appoint boards for SOEs.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said this was to give them stability and ensure they were not dismissed on a whim.

"You need people who are objective so that they can put boards that are effective, that are skilled, that are not beholden not only to a minister or the administrators in a particular department."

Ntshavheni said it was yet to be decided which SOEs would be first to be placed under the oversight of the new state company.

They will, however, still report to respective government departments according to their portfolio, to ensure they follow policy directives.

The bill has already been published in the government gazette for public comment.