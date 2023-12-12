Bread & butter issues: 2-day IFP policy conference kicks off in Empangeni

The party's policy conference is expected to create a way forward for the party ahead of the 2024 polls, with president Velenkosini Hlabisa saying discussions had to include responding to daily issues faced by South Africans.

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged party members to ensure that its policy conference responds to needs of South Africans.

The IFP officially started its policy two-day policy conference in Empangeni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

This also comes months after their founding president, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, died.

Hlabisa delivered the opening remarks, urging the party to make presentations which would respond to daily issues.

The IFP said Buthelezi left them an unshakable foundation in the form of the party.

The policy conference is expected to create a way forward for the party ahead of the 2024 polls.

Hlabisa said the discussion had to include bread and butter issues.

“The policies we present to the electorate in 2024 must be responsive to the immediate needs of the people, while building for the long-term future of South Africa,” said Hlabisa.