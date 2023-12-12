Go

ANC's Mbalula denies accusing Mavuso Msimang of being bribed

Speaking at an event in Merafong City over the weekend, the governing party’s secretary-general suggested the likes of Msimang were being bribed to quit the ANC.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula addressed the media on 6 December 2023. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula addressed the media on 6 December 2023. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile
12 December 2023 08:28

JOHANNESBURG - Fikile Mbalula has denied accusing recently resigned African National Congress (ACN) veteran, Mavuso Msimang, of being bribed.

Speaking at an event in Merafong City over the weekend, the governing party’s secretary-general suggested the likes of Msimang were being bribed to quit the ANC.

Msimang has since shot back, insisting he had not accepted a bribe to leave, labelling Mbalula’s comments an insult, and demanding an apology.

In a video posted on X on Monday, though, Mbalula had this to say: "In this particular instance there’s nothing that says, in our articulation, that he’s actually been bribed and anyway, the onus to explain whether people are bribed or got resources to join a political party, it is on them, it’s not on us. But what we know is there a big resources behind this initiative from big business in the country to work flat out to reduce the ANC majoritarian."

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA