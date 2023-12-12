American gang members shot and killed in Cape Town's Bonteheuwel

According to the area's ward councillor, the motive is gang-related, but police are yet to confirm this.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspected members of the American gang have reportedly been shot and killed in Bonteheuwel in Cape Town.

According to the area's ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie, the two separate shooting incidents happened just before 3AM.

Mackenzie said one of the men was shot and killed in Jasmine Street, and the other in Ironwood Street.

READ: Cape Flats Safety Forum wants specialised police units to quell gang violence

He believes the motive is gang-related, however, police are yet to confirm this.

"In one instance, more than 12 shots were fired at an individual, which is clear to us that this was a targeted attack. We are really appealing to residents that may have been awake in the early hours of this morning to please provide us the relevant information so that we're able to put a lid on this as quickly as possible."