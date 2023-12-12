AmaZulu royal succession battle heats up after court ruling

Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi are part of a faction contesting a series of meetings that saw King MisuZulu ascend to the throne.

JOHANNESBURG - The succession battle in the AmaZulu royal household is heating up again after the courts made a ruling that could see the monarch leaderless.

This was after the Pretoria High Court set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa's recognition of MisuZulu KaZwelithini as King to the country’s largest ethnic group.

Ramaphosa is accused of ignoring the internal battle between MisuZulu and his half-brother, Prince Simakade, over the nomination process in the build-up to the King’s coronation in October last year.

Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi are part of a faction contesting a series of meetings that saw King MisuZulu ascend to the throne.

READ: Pretoria High Court sets aside Ramaphosa's declaration of MisuZulu as King

Their contention is that the two meetings that decided MisuZulu’s future as King did not comply with the prescripts of Zulu custom and the leadership act.

Prince Simakade’s lawyer Johann Hammann said this has a material impact on MisuZulu’s status as King.

"The court set aside his recognition, so he’s no longer the King.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has now been ordered to appoint an investigating committee to determine the rightful heir between the rival siblings.

Hamman said the timeline for this process is yet to be determined.

“It’s now in the hands of the president, and anything will happen within reasonable time, but it’s difficult what is reasonable time – three months, four months, five months.”

While he’s yet to announce his next move, MisuZulu is expected to appeal the judgement.