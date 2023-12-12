5 children killed in east DR Congo lightning strike

Lightning hit a primary school in the morning in the village of Bukiringi, in Ituri province, as children were cleaning their classroom, local administrative official Roger Adirodu told AFP.

BUNIA, CONGO - Five children were killed and 13 wounded on Monday after lightning struck a school in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said.

Two girls and three boys were killed in the incident, according to him, while 13 other children were wounded.

The victims were aged between five and 13 years old, Adirodu said.

Robert Ndjalonga, a local government official dealing with civil protection, confirmed the death toll to AFP.

Ituri is plagued by natural disasters during the rainy season, Ndjalonga said, with schools and other buildings often destroyed.