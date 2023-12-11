'We need to fix the state': Roger Jardine lays out plan to save SA

Activist, businessman and leader of the newly-launched Change Starts Now, Roger Jardine, has laid out his plans to save South Africa, - insisting 'we need to fix the state'.

Jardine made headlines recently when reports surfaced that he was in the running to be the face of the new Multi-Party Charter, a coalition of opposition parties looking to try and topple the African National Congress (ANC) at the 2024 elections.

Nothing has been confirmed yet but over the weekend, he also launched the Change Starts Now party.

Jardine spoke to 702’s Bongani Bingwa about the contribution he hopes to make to South African politics.

"So we need to have a very clear understanding of how we are going to intervene - first of all, in the short and medium term, through tapping in the best and brightest available skills, wherever they may be found. Over the long term, rebuild the state, bring in people into the public service. There are lots of really good people currently in the public service who are just suffering under the weight of mismanagement and misgovernance and that needs to change."

He highlighted three focus areas.

"So we are saying three things: we need to fix the state, we need to get Parliament functioning properly once again and citizens need to be restored to have the agency that they rightly deserve."