Wanted taxi boss arrested in Pretoria for crimes committed in Cape Town

The crimes include extortion, fraud, intimidation, murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicenced firearm.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a wanted high-profile taxi boss in connection with a number of serious and violent crimes perpetrated in and around Cape Town.

The crimes include extortion, fraud, intimidation, murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicenced firearm.

Authorities received information about the target moving between the Eastern Cape and Pretoria.

Intelligence then led detectives to a premises in East Silver Lakes in Pretoria, where the suspect was hiding.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said the joint operation was held on Sunday.

"The adult man was identified as the prime suspect and arrested on the various warrants of arrests for a Nyanga murder and double attempted murder case which was issued against the perpetrator. Further warrants issued were for a Mfuleni case of possession of an unlicenced firearm and an Ocean View matter, impersonating a police official."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court on Monday.